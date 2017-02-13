Slaven Bilic has been charged by the Football Association (FA) with alleged improper conduct following West Ham United's last-gasp 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (11 February). The Croatian was reprimanded and sent to the stands at the London Stadium for his furious reaction that followed the Baggies' stoppage-time leveller.

An incensed Bilic, who appeared to believe that a decision to award a throw-in to West Brom in the build-up to their late equaliser was incorrect, picked up a nearby television microphone and hurled it to the ground after watching Gareth McAuley apply the crucial finishing touch to a Jonny Evans header. Hammers assistant Nikola Jurcevic had already been banished from the touchline for leaving the technical area to complain about Sofiane Feghouli's disallowed goal, and could also face further punishment.

"West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been charged by the FA following the game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday 11 February 2017," read an official FA statement issued on Monday. "It is alleged that his behaviour in or around the 90th minute of the fixture amounted to improper conduct.

"His assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic has also been charged for alleged misconduct following an incident in the 19th minute. Both have until 6pm on 16 February 2017 to respond to their charge."

If found guilty, Bilic could be handed a fine and a touchline ban. West Ham travel to Watford in their next match on 25 February before entertaining Antonio Conte's Chelsea nine days later.

Those were not the only refereeing decisions to aggravate West Ham, who also believed that man of the match Feghouli was fouled shortly before Nacer Chadli's early opener. Bilic felt that every key decision went against his side and he was less than complimentary of referee Michael Oliver's performance during his post-match interview.

"We are disappointed and frustrated," he told Sky Sports. "It is not easy to turn the game around against a team like this, but we did that. To concede like this [in stoppage-time], especially after everything that has happened in the game with decisions, it is very, very frustrating.

"The big decisions went against us, all of them. It is hard for referees, I know, but in such an important game, when you are on the wrong side of all the decisions, it makes you very, very angry. It is nothing personal, but the referee was very, very bad."