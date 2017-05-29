West Ham United have entered the race to sign Sunderland's in-demand goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and are reportedly preparing a £25m ($32m) player-plus-cash deal involving current second choice 'keeper Adrian San Miguel.

Pickford was the rare shining light in what was a miserable campaign for Sunderland, who were relegated to the Championship after managing just six wins throughout the Premier League season. The 23-year-old made the most saves of any goalkeeper in the league and his impressive showing has attracted interest from a number suitors.

Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been credited with interest in signing the England Under-21 international. The Black Cats, however, are reluctant to sell the PFA Young Player of the Year nominee, but former manager David Moyes revealed that any club interested in signing the young stopper will have to meet their valuation of £30m.

According to the Sun, Slaven Bilic's side have made enquiries about the stopper's availability and are willing to part with a sizeable amount of money and their former number one Adrian in order to beat the competition.

Adrian began the season as the first choice under Bilic, but lost his place in November after a mistake during the Hammers' 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Darren Randolph took over the role between the sticks and played in every league game until mid-April before he was again relegated to the bench with the manager favouring the Spaniard for the final five games of the campaign.

The 30-year-old former Real Betis 'keeper was out of contract in the summer, but West Ham activated a clause in his contract to ensure he remains with them at least until the summer of 2019. But according to the report, the club are now willing to part with him in order to sign Pickford, who is likely to fight Randolph for a starting role next season.