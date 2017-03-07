West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is not interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and stressed that he is happy with his current options between the sticks at The London Stadium.

The Croat is seemingly frustrated by the constant links to Begovic, who was close to joining Bournemouth for around £10m in the January transfer window, and stated that he has "absolutely no interest" in adding to his goalkeeping roster.

The Bosnian international joined Chelsea from Stoke City in the summer of 2015 but has had to make do with being Thibaut Courtois' understudy at Stamford Bridge. The former Portsmouth goalkeeper is keen to play regular football again, and a move away from Chelsea is on the cards at the end of the campaign.

"We have been linked with many players in the last three transfer windows, including Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic," Bilic wrote in his column for The London Evening Standard. "In those three windows, though, I have said a few times that the only position in the team I have absolutely no interest in discussing is the goalkeeping spot."

Bilic spoke of his happiness with Republic of Ireland international Darren Randolph and Spaniard Adrian but admitted you can "never be 100 per cent in football". Adrian's contract with West Ham expires in the summer and he was linked with a move to Everton in the January transfer window. Bilic is an admirer of the former Real Betis stopper and will to convince him to stay at West Ham, even if he tells him that he is unhappy with the Hammers.

"I was happy — and I am still happy — with Adrian and Darren Randolph," the West Ham boss added. "If you ask me whether they will both still be here next season, I would say yes. You can never be 100 per cent certain in football, of course, and maybe one of them will knock on the door and say he is unhappy but even if that happens, I will try to persuade them to stay at the club."