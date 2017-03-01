Chelsea are prepared to let Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi, who was a January target for West Ham United, leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. Batshuayi has not established himself under Antonio Conte since moving to west London from Marseille in the summer, and is yet to start a Premier League game for the club.

Chelsea paid £32m (€37.3m) for Batshuayi but he has been starved of game-time in recent weeks and was an unused substitute as the Premier League leaders defeated Swansea City 3-1 on the weekend. The 23-year-old knows a move would be best for his career but The Independent reports that he would prefer a loan switch rather than a permanent departure from Chelsea.

The former Standard Liege striker was linked with moves away from Chelsea during the January transfer window but nothing materialised. West Ham United were interested in signing him during both the summer and January transfer windows, while a potential swap deal involving Batshuayi and Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente was also mooted.

Chelsea boss Conte will hold talks with Batshuayi at the end of the season in a bid to figure out the best course of action for the nine-cap Belgium international, who is desperate to make a name for himself with the champions-elect.

West Ham are still looking to strengthen their forwardline but it remains to be seen if they return with an offer for the former Anderlecht youth graduate. A striker and right-back are high on West Ham boss Bilic's wishlist this summer and the Croat is close to sealing a £10m deal with Saint-Etienne defender Kevin Malcuit, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United.

Chelsea are preparing a major summer spending spree in the summer and are planning to revamp their strikeforce at the end of the campaign. The Blues have been linked with an array of striking talent from across Europe in recent months and are believed to be keen on Everton forward Romelu Lukaku, Celtic's Moussa Dembele and Real Madrid outcast Alvaro Morata, who has been starved of game-time since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.