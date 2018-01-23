Anderlecht chief executive Herman van Holsbeeck insists only a "huge amount of money" would tempt him into selling prized midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who is reportedly of interest to West Ham United and Manchester United.

West Ham boss David Moyes is intent on strengthening his midfield options before the close of the transfer window but has failed to bring anyone to east London so far.

Bournemouth's Harry Arter and Everton's Tom Davies have both been linked with moves to the capital this month but neither look likely to arrive at the London Stadium in the coming days, while a move for Inter Milan's Joao Mario, reportedly a summer target for United, has also reached a dead end.

According to Sky Sports, Dendoncker is the latest target for Moyes, who is also hoping to add a centre-back to a West Ham squad he believes is unbalanced. The young Belgian has been heavily linked with a move to United and was reportedly available to sign for £26.5m ($37.7m) this month, but van Holsbeeck seems keen to push the 22-year-old's price up as he garners more interest.

"We have not received any offers. Unless there is a huge amount of money, they won't leave," van Holsbeeck told L'Avenir, relayed by Football.London. "We are not going to sell our best players when we still have a small chance to win the league.

"It is not the intention to let Leander go, the same applies to Adrien Trebel, and I have not yet received an offer."

Van Holsbeeck's statement will not exactly encourage Moyes, who does not have a vast amount of transfer funds to deal with this month. The former Everton boss apparently has a budget of £20m as it stands, though he may see fit to add to that sum by selling some of his fringe players - Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho are both attracting interest and will be allowed to leave for the right price.

Along with the aforementioned duo, Javier Hernandez is actively seeking a move away from the Irons as he seeks to ensure himself of a place in Mexico's squad for the World Cup in Russia.

The former United and Real Madrid hitman has informed the East Londoners of his desire to leave before the end of the transfer window, according to his agent Eduardo Hernandez, who has been tasked with finding his client a way out of the club he joined for £16m from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

"There are a number of clubs interested in his services, he's a player everyone knows and is incredibly professional," Hernandez told FOX Sports.

"Our primary focus is a club in which [Chicharito] can play the most games possible. That's the most important.

"Javier has asked personally for it. He's commented, stated and demanded that we look for a club that really needs a player with his characteristics because what he wants is to play and play and play."