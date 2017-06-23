Police have confirmed the fire at Grenfell Tower, which killed at least 79 people, started with a fridge freezer at one of the flats.

The make and model of the fridge in question is a Hotpoint FF175BP. The government said that further tests are being carried out by the manufacturer, but it has already been confirmed that model was not subject to any product recall.

Police also said they do not believe that the fire at the tower block in west London was started deliberately.

Hotpoint said "words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy" and have expressed their "profound condolences" to the victims of the blaze.

A spokesperson added: "We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations. Under these circumstances, we are unable to speculate on further details at this time.

"We are addressing this as a matter of utmost urgency and assisting the authorities in any way we can. We will provide additional updates as our investigations progress."

The company is advising all those who believe they have a Hotpoint fridge freezer model number FF175BP or FF175BG to call the freephone hotline on 0800 316 3826 or alternatively visit hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer so Hotpoint can register their details and contact them with further information.

To see if you have the fridge in question, Hotpoint say to check the model and serial number, usually located on a sticker behind the salad container.

Police are also investigating the exterior of Grenfell after confirming the aluminium cladding on the exterior of the building had failed safety tests.

Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack, who is overseeing the investigation into the fire at Grenfell Tower, said: "Our investigation is seeking to establish how the fire started and the speed that it spread as it took hold of the building.

"We have been told the speed it spread at was unexpected, so we will establish why this happened.

"This investigation will be exhaustive and, as we learn more, the scope and scale may well grow. We will examine the construction of the building, including the refurbishment.

"Whilst of course we are examining, with experts, the aluminium panelling, we are also looking at the entire exterior of the building. What that means is the aluminium composite tiles, the insulation behind it, how the tiles were fixed to the building as well as how it was installed.

"Our tests will look at each aspect individually as well as how they how all worked together as part of the building's cladding."