Chelsea attacker Charly Musonda has taken to Instagram to vent his frustrations about his current situation at Stamford Bridge, amid reports the young Belgian is disgruntled with recent contract talks and a lack of first-team opportunities.

Musonda joined the Premier League champions from Belgian giants Anderlecht in the summer of 2012 but, like many youngsters who are recruited by the west Londoners, the forward was farmed out on loan, in his case to La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Musonda impressed for Betis during the second half of the 2015-16 campaign but his loan spell was cut short during the following season as he failed to make the same impact. Despite failing to flourish in Spain, Chelsea boss Conte still saw fit to integrate Musonda into the first team this season and handed him a start during his side's recent demolition of Championship outfit Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Musonda impressed and scored against Forest, but his performance did not force Conte into handing him any Premier League game-time of note. The 20-year-old is held in high esteem by the Chelsea hierarchy, who may see fit to punish him for his emotional outburst on Instagram.

"You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should," Musonda wrote on Instagram.

"And what do you get back? Literally nothing,... done.

"However, with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game."

Musonda's exasperation stems from a lack of playing time and recent contract negotiations, according to Goal, but his forthright message will have done little to convince Conte that he warrants a place in the Chelsea starting XI.

The former Italy boss has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal including Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro, and he could see fit to start the diminutive trio on Saturday when the Blues host lowly Crystal Palace, who have not scored a goal in the Premier League this season.

With star striker Alvaro Morata struggling with a hamstring injury Conte may try and use one of Willian, Hazard or Pedro as a false nine against the Eagles, though he does have a specialist forward in Michy Batshuayi at his disposal should he not wish to overly tinker with his set-up.