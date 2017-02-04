The task was set out in the form of a competition – the so-called 'Battle of the X-planes' – where Boeing and Lockheed Martin (the only two manufacturers to enter) faced-off with their X-32 and X-35, respectively.

To solve the looming retirement of its ageing inventory of fourth-generation fighters – including the F-16, which has been flying since 1978 – the Pentagon decided it needed a single plane design that could satisfy the requirements of the Air Force, Navy and Marines – as well as be used by allied nations. On top of that it needed to be stealthy and be smart enough to make the generational jump. It was a tall order.

With Lockheed Martin already having worked on design and technology elements for the would-be F-35 since 1993 it came as no surprise when, in 2001, the Pentagon announced that it had won the competition and the $19bn (£15bn) contract to build the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program for the F-35 Lightning II.

The JSF program would produce the F-35 in three variants: the conventional F-35A for the Air Force, the F-35B with a Short Takeoff / Vertical Landing (STOVL) for the Marines, and the F-35C for the Navy as it can be launched by an aircraft carrier's catapult and has folding wingtips to fit on board. All would have "70 to 90 percent commonality" – identical parts to be "affordable" by keeping costs down to maintain, repair and replace the whole line-up.

A statement on the JSF website read: "The US Air Force will employ it as a multirole aircraft, primary-air-to-ground, which will replace the F-16 and A-10 and to complement the F-22. The Marine Corps will use the Short Takeoff and Vertical Landing (STOVL) variant of the aircraft to replace the AV-8B and F/A-18A/C/D. The United Kingdom's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force multirole aircraft will replace the Sea Harrier and GR7."

This warplane would wow top brass with its next-generation software to give pilots more information on mission status and flight data than ever before. The aircraft's 'brains' would stitch together a live video feed from six cameras on the outside, all fed to a visor display on a super advanced helmet so pilots could look through the plane at enemies and targets.

When Lockheed Martin popped the Champagne cork over the contract announcement back in 2001 it said the F-35 would be combat-ready by 2010. Today, the world is still waiting.

It's been a farcical comedy of errors to anyone looking-in at the F-35 program. While for those involved, working at ground zero of the project, it'll have been a testing, gravely demoralising time.

"This program was overly optimistic on design complexity and software complexity, and that resulted in overpromising and under delivering," Steve O'Bryan, Lockheed's VP for program integration, was quoted in a Vanity Fair article.