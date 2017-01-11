There's no doubt that Beyonce is one of the biggest music sensations, and it is only natural that the talent runs in the whole Knowles family. After she released the highly acclaimed album Lemonade last year, her younger sister Solange Knowles too wowed with her singing prowess in A Seat At The Table.

Queen Bey recently took time to discuss the musical inspirations with her sister, and in turn Solange rated her as a sister while growing up.

"Well, it is a bit strange, because we're sisters and we talk all the time, to be interviewing you. But I'm so happy to interview you because, clearly, I'm your biggest fan and I'm super proud of you," the Formation singer beganas she questioned the 30-year-old Solange for the cover of Interview magazine.

The music siblings talked candidly about their childhood days in the interview and when Beyonce asked her younger sister about her inspirations, unhesitatingly Solange credited Bey and their mother Tina Knowles.

"I remember being really young and having this voice inside that told me to trust my gut," the Don't Touch My Hair hitmaker began, " Sometimes I haven't listened, and those times didn't end up very well for me. I think all of our family—you and mom—we're all very intuitive people. A lot of that comes through our mother, her always following her gut, and I think that spoke to me really loudly at a young age and encouraged me to do the same."

And not just mother Tina, the Knowles sister also talked about their father Matthew Knowles and his experiences as they are featured in Solange's latest album. The Weary songstress recalled how her father had similarities with hip-hop icon Master P, who features in several interludes on A Seat At The Table.

"I remember reading or hearing things about Master P that reminded me so much of Dad growing up," Solange said, "And I wanted a voice throughout the record that represented empowerment and independence, the voice of someone who never gave in, even when it was easy to lose sight of everything that he built, someone invested in black people, invested in our community and our storytelling, in empowering his people."

Finally, Queen Bey asked Solange how she fared as a "big sister", to which she happily replied, "You did a k*****s job. You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we've been together, I think we've only really, like, butted heads ... we can count on one hand."

