Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly looking to become an MMA champion as he has signed up at a professional UFC academy in New York.

According to Daily Star, Brooklyn left his teachers and those training at the academy mesmerised with his strength.

"Toughness runs in the blood! Good training today with Brooklyn Beckham," one of the black belt instructors wrote on Instagram.

Before starting off his first session at the mixed martial arts academy, the 18-year-old called on his fans to wish him luck. After having a go at the mate and satisfied with his effort, he wrote, "Feeling more inspired after an amazing #bjj session! Thank you chaps."

While Brooklyn might be looking to become a MMA fighter, his mother Victoria is said to be unhappy about her son training Mixed Martial Arts.

"No parent wants to see their child potentially get duffed up and Victoria is the same," a source told the publication. "She misses her boy so much anyway as they are an entire ocean apart. Him getting into scraps is making her maternal longing even worse."

Brooklyn has tried to follow in the footsteps of his father by signing for Arsenal FC. He has also tried his hands at becoming an author and even worked as a barista at a local coffee shop.

Brooklyn currently is studying photography at a college close to the MMA gym located in Manhattan. According to the report, Brooklyn could be a regular at the gym, but only time will tell if Brooklyn is serious about making it as a MMA fighter as it involves hitting, long hours of exercise routine and taking care of one's body among others things on a daily basis.