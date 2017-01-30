It was one of the first Netflix originals to fixate viewers all over the globe, so many will be pleased to hear that Making a Murderer is returning to the streaming service at some point this year.

The documentary series, created by Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi, debuted on Netflix at the end of 2015. Fans have been waiting for a sequel to the true-crime show ever since, and recent reports suggest it will be returning to screens this year.

The 10-parter proved addictive as it documented the trials of Stephen Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey over the murder of Teresa Halbach, sparking worldwide debates, protests and petitions over their 2005 conviction.

A sequel to the show, detailing the latest attempts to free Avery and Dassey, has been in the pipeline for a while, and Cindy Holland – Netflix's VP of original content – confirmed that a new series is on the way this 2017. What we don't know, however, is the exact return date.

Holland told USA Today: "The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold. We don't know when for sure new episodes will be coming."

"Laura and Moira are on the ground [in Manitowoc] shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we're deferring to them on when it will be ready."

"Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we're getting because we're wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we're trying to be sensitive to that" she continued.

First teasers of a sequel were made in February 2016 when creators Demos and Ricciardo claimed they were working on it, citing that Avery and Dassey's stories were "far from over." They are thought to be in talks with Avery's defence lawyer Kathleen Zellner about filming more footage.

And the drama continues, as 27-year-old Dassey was most recently ordered to be released from prison before the move was blocked by an appeals court.