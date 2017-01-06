Ten weeks after election day, Donald Trump will replace Barack Obama in the White House. On 20 January, the billionaire will take the Oath of Office and be sworn in as America's 45th president, with Mike Pence by his side. Here's what will happen on the day.

What is the schedule for the day?

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at around noon local time (5pm GMT) on the steps of the United States Capitol Building, with Mike Pence to be sworn in as vice president shortly before Trump. Both will take the Oath of Office, which goes something like this:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States."

Trump will then give his inaugural address, a historic speech that will reportedly take inspiration from his predecessors, Ronald Reagan and John F Kennedy. According to reports, Trump is working closely with his aide and speechwriter Stephen Miller on the address, which he states will be short.

Who will participate in the parade?

After Trump is sworn in, an inaugural parade will take place with more than 8,000 participants from 40 organisations, including school and university marching bands, veterans groups and first responders. Each branch of the military will be represented at the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, the street connecting the White House and the Capitol Building in Washington DC.

The tradition of an inaugural parade dates back to the very first inauguration, when George Washington took the oath of office on 30 April 1789 in New York City.

Who will perform at the inauguration ceremony?

Over his career, Trump has rubbed elbows with some of the world's most famous celebrities and models, but following his polarising presidential campaign, the president-elect is reportedly struggling to find big names to perform at his inauguration. So far, Trump's line-up is paling in comparison to the likes of Beyonce and Aretha Franklin, who performed at Obama's inauguration in 2009.

Classical singer Jackie Evancho, who appeared on America's Got Talent and has previously performed for President Obama, will sing the national anthem at the ceremony. The Rockettes, a New York dance troupe, will also perform — however, the announcement was shortly followed by claims from some dancers that they were "forced" to agree to the performance.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, a 360-member group that is part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will also perform, as they have performed as the last five presidential inaugurations. The decision to take part in Trump's inauguration has already caused one member to leave.

Expressing concerns about the reputation of the choir, Jan Chamberlain posted on Facebook that she "could never throw roses to Hitler" and added she could "certainly could never sing for him". The post has since been removed.

Will there be any protests?

Yes. The largest demonstration related to the inauguration is the Women's March on Washington on 21 January, which has led to sister rallies being planned around the world, from Tel Aviv to London to Seoul.

The organisers of the Washington march have stated: "We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families − recognising that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country."