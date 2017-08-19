Princess Diana died twenty years ago in a tragic car accident on 31 August 1997, but she remains an iconic figure of the royal family whose impact on British culture and people around the world can still be felt.

Millions remember her fondly, and many come to Britain to visit Kensington Palace, where the Princess lived, along with her memorial in Hyde Park and other Royal buildings like Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

Outside the palace, IBTimes UK asked visitors about the People's Princess, where they were the day she died and what they think about her legacy two decades on.

There has been a renewed interest in Diana in the run up to the anniversary, with numerous stories emerging as the date approaches.

In Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Diana's sons Princes William and Harry opened up about their mother in revealing interviews. In it, the pair reveal that they had not seen their mother for weeks prior to her death in Paris.

"The two of us were bouncing between the two of them [Prince Charles and Diana] and we never saw our mother enough or we never saw our father enough.

"There was a lot of travelling and a lot of fights on the backseat with my brother, which I would win. I don't pretend we're the only people to have to deal with that. But it was an interesting way of growing up."

William recalled how his mother had supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell show up at Kensington Palace to surprise him.

"I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall and I went bright red and didn't quite know what to say and sort of fumbled, and I think pretty much fell down the stairs. I was completely and utterly awestruck."

He said it was indicative of his mother's sense of humour.

Channel 4 aired a controversial documentary focused on tapes the Princess recorded with speech coach Peter Settelen, which had previously not been released publicly in full.

In the tapes, the Princess described her "odd" sex life with Prince Charles and how her husband was open about his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. The airing of the tapes drew criticism, with one friend saying: "This is what killed her."

The Royal family has not yet revealed how Princes William and Harry, as well as Diana's daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will mark the anniversary.