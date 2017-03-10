White House press secretary Sean Spicer jokingly referenced a sketch from Saturday Night Live during a media briefings.

Spicer told journalists: "Don't make me make this podium move" in a nod to comic actress Melissa McCarthy's portrayal of Spicer chasing journalists with a moving podium.

He was responding to a journalist questioning whether President Donald Trump may have been "too excited" when he took to Twitter to share numbers in the February jobs report.

The figures revealed that 235,000 new jobs had been created, a rise that prompted Trump to tweet "Great again!"

SNL's take on President Donald Trump's administration has not always gone down so well – particularly with Trump himself, who reportedly dislike the fact that a woman is playing Spicer.

A top Trump donor previously told Politico that the president "doesn't like his people to look weak". Trump not tweeting about McCarthy's initial portrayal of Spicer was a sign that it had made the White House particularly uncomfortable, the donor added.

Trump has previously voiced his dislike of the show and Baldwin's portrayal of him on Twitter.

Two weeks earlier he derided the show for being "one-sided".

"I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?"