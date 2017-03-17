If you are a fan of mainstream pop then you would be familiar with The Chainsmokers. The American DJ duo have fast become the most promising new EDM act over the past year thanks to a handful of catchy singles.

The DJs, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, seem to be everywhere whether it's their hit single Closer being played on the airwaves five times a day or they are performing at the Brit Awards with Coldplay. To the pleasure of many and the dismay of some, The Chainsmokers have capitalised on the unwavering EDM trend while adding their own spin to the sound.

As the group prepare to release their debut studio album, IBTimes UK profiles the dynamic dance act.

Who are The Chainsmokers?

Drew Taggart, 27, and Alex Pall, 31, joined forces in 2012 to form their EDM duo The Chainsmokers. The New Yorkers can't exactly remember how they chose their name but told TMZ that it happened at random before a gig. In case you were wondering, they were also clear to state that they do not feel their band name will encourage cigarette smokers.

Very early fans of The Chainsmokers will remember that their first two singles, Erase and The Rookie, featured vocals from Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra.

The band fully rose to prominence in 2014 with their mocking single #Selfie, which they performed on American Idol and saw them pose for snaps with Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Seacrest. The song was not too well received with many accusing the duo of killing the EDM genre. Taggart previously said of the slated performance: "That was, like, the worst career move that no one warned us about on our team. We had no idea what we were doing at the time, and that was literally a year after we met."

Listen to The Chainsmokers' Closer:

After a slightly bumpy start, The Chainsmokers are now leading the charts and are currently being touted as the next Calvin Harris. A Las Vegas promoter told Forbes of their success: "The Chainsmokers are moving up to the level of Calvin Harris. Not many people have had the record of commercial success that they've had. They've blown past everyone."

The success just keeps on coming for The Chainsmokers, who have secured a lucrative three-year residency deal with Wynn Nightlife in Las Vegas. The duo also won their first Grammy Award in February, winning best dance recording for Don't Let Me Down.

What are their notable songs?

Closer is The Chainsmokers' most popular song to date. Featuring Halsey, the track tells the tale of a destructive relationship while looking back on youth. Since July 2016, Closer has been viewed more than 1.3 billion times on Vevo and is the longest-running top 10 single on Billboard's Hot 100, tied with LeAnn Rimes' How Do I Live, with 32 weeks on the chart.

Other notable singles include Don't Let Me Down featuring Daya, All We Know, Something Just Like This featuring Coldplay and Paris.

When is their debut album out?

The Chainsmokers are set to release their debut studio album, Memories... Do Not Open, on 7 April. Closer will not appear on the LP as it features on their second EP Collage but the album will boast an eclectic range of collaborations with Coldplay, Jhene Aiko and Florida Georgia Line.

What is their net worth?

In May 2014, Billboard reported that The Chainsmokers signed a lucrative deal with publishing company Sony/ATV, rumoured to be worth more than $1m (£810,000). At the time, the publication estimated that #Selfie had generated more than $2m in revenue so, fast-forward three years and with the monster success of Closer, you can imagine their bank balance has soared immensely.