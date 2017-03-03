Born and raised in The Bronx, New York, Cardi B is making waves in the entertainment industry. The 24-year-old former exotic dancer is now an online personality, comedian, actress, video vixen and musician.

Cardi B fact file Real name : Belcalis Almanzar D.O.B: 11 October 1992 (24 ) Hometown: Bronx, New York Heritage: Dominican/Trinidadian Social media handle: iamcardib Net worth: $600K

Career highlights

Cardi B is best known for appearing on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop New York.

She made a cameo on BET drama Being Mary Jane as an outspoken reality star, Mercedes.

The aspiring rapper releases her mixtape Gangsta B—- Music Volume 1 in April 2016 to rave reviews.

In 2015 she was invited to co-host MTV2's Uncommon sense with Radio personality Charlamagne the God.

Why 'Cardi B'?

Her nickname pays homage to her Caribbean roots. "Cardi" is short for "Bacardi", which is a West Indian rum produced originally in Cuba.

Rags to riches story in the making?

Cardi become began dancing at the age of 18 after being kicked out by her mother. When she was fired from her job at a supermarket, she welcomed the opportunity to make good money quickly. She told dazeddigital.com in September 2016: "The manager told me to go across the street to the strip club and dance, saying I'd make so much money and had a nice body, and ever since then I was dancing."

While working as a stripper, she began utilising Instagram as a platform to express herself and discuss relationships with comical videos. Users welcomed her refreshingly real candour and she soon amassed a large following which opened doors for opportunities including a slot on prime time TV.

Who is Cardi B dating?

Following her recent break up with jail-bird beau Tommy Geez, who is currently serving a four-year sentence on gun charges, Cardi B has been linked to Migos rapper Offset. The rumoured couple first sent tounges wagging after they were spotted leaving the ATL Falcons game together. Cardi continued to fuel the flames on Valentine's when she shared a throwback of her outing with Offset at Super Bowl LI along with the caption "Oooh hey babe".

Cardi B's life lessons

Besides her love for 'shmoney', the rising star often drops some wise cracks and life gems online. Here are just a few of her best quotes:

"Ever since I started using guys, I feel so powerful"

"If I were elected President of the United States, I would allow food stamps to get McDonald's."

"Don't expect me to cook. I'm tired. I'm as tired as you. "

Cardi B's future plans

Her year is already off to a good start after signing her own multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic Records. "It's crazy that people overlook independent artists because they are not signed. Like you can't win a BET Award or a Grammy all because you're not signed, even tough you have talent. So part of me feels bad that I am leaving that grind but I'm moving up."