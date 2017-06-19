The terror suspect accused of driving into a crowd of Muslims outside Finsbury Park Mosque has been named locally as 47-year-old Darren Osborne.

Osborne has been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder following the attack as Muslims were leaving the mosque following night prayers. He was not known known to police or Britan's home security service, MI5.

According to reports, Osborne is a married father-of-four who lives in Glyn Rhosyn in Cardiff's Pentwyn having previously grew up in Weston-Super-Mare.

Police are currently searching a residential address in the area of Cardiff as part of the investigation into the attack.

Osborne was born in Singapore in 1969 and is believed to have grown up in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset. One ex-schoolmate, who attended Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College with Osborne, said he has known for suspect for more than three decades.

Referring to a picture of the suspect taken from the scene, he told Mirror Online: "I went to school with him, I've known him for 35 years, it's 100% him. He lives in Wales, he has four kids and a missus."

It was previously revealed that the £80-a-day van which was used in the attack was hired from an industrial estate close to the M4 around 12 miles west of Cardiff. Pontyclun Van Hire said it is "shocked and saddened" that one of its vehicles was used to carry the terror attack in north London.

The mother of the suspect told ITV News of her shock at seeing her son being arrested at the scene. When asked if she had any clue about his extremist behaviour, she said she had "none whatsoever".

Cardiff Central Labour MP Jo Stevens has issued an appeal for information regarding the suspect after hearing he is from her constituency. Stevens said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have relevant information about the attack to let the police know immediately.

"I am also appealing to everyone who uses social media, to please be aware that prejudicial tweets about the alleged attacker may constitute contempt of court, and could even lead to any prosecution or trial having to be abandoned."

Pentwyn councillor Joe Carter added he was "shocked and saddened" to learn of the suspect's link to Pentwyn.

Carter added: "The community I represent is close-knit with lots of different faiths living peacefully. We need to come together, stay calm, pray for the individuals still in hospital and see what the investigation reveals. We all deserve answers and justice."

Met Police said at this stage of the investigation, it is believed that the suspect acted alone.

During his arrest, Osborne appeared to wave to an angry crowd while getting placed into the back of a police van. Eyewitnesses reported hearing the suspect shout "I want to kill Muslims" and "kill me" as he was being pinned down by members of the public.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident at Seven Sisters Road and their families, friends and communities.

"This is being treated as a terrorist incident and is being investigated by the Counter Terrorism Command. The investigation is ongoing and we are working fast to know the full details of how and why this took place.

"All the victims were from the Muslim community and we will be deploying extra police patrols to reassure the public, especially those observing Ramadan.

"We are working hard to protect all communities and the public will see additional officers patrolling across the city and at Muslim places of worship. This was an attack on London and all Londoners. We should all stand together against extremists whatever their cause."