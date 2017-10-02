Police are hunting for the companion of the man who was behind the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 20 dead and more than 100 injured.

The "primary aggressor" was killed by police on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel which was overlooking a nearby music festival.

The gunman, who was not named, is thought to have lived locally, but police are now looking for his companion, Marilou Danley, 62, who remains at large.

Joseph Lombardo, the sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan police department said: "We are interested in a companion that is travelling with [the suspect]. Her name is Marilou Danley.

"She is an Asian female, approximately 4ft 11in, weight of 111lbs. We have not located her at this time and we are interested in talking to her for follow up."

According to Danley's Linkedin profile she is a "gambling and casino professional" who lived in Reno, Nevada.

Officials stressed that she remains an associate at this stage rather than a suspect involved in the attack.

Police have also released the details of two vehicles which are registered to the suspect that they are now looking for.

One is a Hyundai Tucson with Nevada plate 114B40 and a Chrysler Pacifica Touring with the Nevada plate 19D401.

No motive was provided about the attacker, but it is so far thought that he acted alone.

Videos and photographs from the scene show people running from the area as well as ducking to the sound of automatic gun fire. Roads are closed or blocked in a lockdown in parts of the strip.

Police have urged people to stay away from the area while the investigation continues.