Hours before Sergio Aguero's terrifying car crash in Amsterdam, the football ace had been having the time of his life with Colombian superstar Maluma.

Having spent his day off taking in the sights of the Dutch city, the 29-year-old Manchester City striker attended the Latin singer's concert, held at the city's AFAS Live venue.

In an Instagram post shared with his 7.4 million followers, he posed alongside the Latin Grammy nominee and gave a thumbs up as they both smiled for the camera. "Thank you for the invitation Maluma! " the caption read.

Riding high at the concert, Aguero shared a short clip of Maluma in his element on stage.

Earlier that day, Maluma revealed their budding bromance by posting an image of Aguero signing a Manchester City shirt for him, with the caption "long live football and friendship, thanks for the detail".

Aguero's night took a dangerous turn as headed to the airport to catch a flight bound for Manchester. The taxi he was travelling in crashed into a pole, leaving him with a fractured rib.

"Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today [Friday] after being involved in a road accident on Thursday," the club said in a statement. "

"He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at Chelsea."

Who is Maluma?

Maluma – real name Juan Luis Londono Arias – is already one of the biggest names in Latin music having worked with the likes of Shakira and Ricky Martin.

The 23-year-old singer hails from Pablo Escobar's hometown of Medellin and has made a name for himself with Spanglish tunes including Borro Cassette and Sin Contrato.

"I'm trying to find the balance and do like, 'Spanglish' music or some songs in Spanish and others in English or do a translation," he previously told Reuters.

His meteoric rise to success earned him a judge and mentor gig on La Voz Kids, Colombia's equivalent of The Voice.

He may have bonded with Aguero over their mutual love for the beautiful game. "Soccer is one of my passions," he told Dope magazine in 2014. "Even though I played really well in the teams I was part of, I've never really given thought to what would've been if instead of following my music dream, I pursued the soccer dream."