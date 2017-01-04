Having been handed the permanent role just 85 days ago, Mike Phelan was sacked by Hull City on Tuesday (3 January) night. His departure follows a run of nine games without a win, form that that has left the Tigers bottom of the Premier League – but his dismissal has been met with widespread criticism, given the meagre resources handed down to the former Manchester United assistant.

Swansea City and Crystal Palace acted quickly over the festive period to arrest their respective slides down the league table, appointing Sam Allardyce and Paul Clement respectively. But who have Hull got in mind? IBTimes UK considers some of the early favourites.

Marco Silva

39-year-old Silva has emerged as the surprise favourite for the vacant role at the KCOM Stadium, according to Sky Sports. In his just his second job in professional football, he was tasked with replacing Leonardo Jardim at Sporting following the Portuguese boss's switch to Monaco in 2014. While he led Sporting to their first piece of silverware in six years by winning the Taca de Portugal, he was sacked with "just cause" just four days later – apparently for not wearing the club's official suit

A return to management beckoned the following month when he took over at Olympiacos in July 2015, guiding the Greek giants to a famous 3-2 win over Arsenal in the 2015-16 Champions League campaign. Again, his spell there was short-lived however, citing "personal reasons" for his sudden departure in June last year.

He was first linked with a job in English football last summer when he emerged as the favourite for the Wolves job. An opportunity in the Premier League could now lie in wait, however.

Gary Rowett

Sacked by Birmingham City in very surprising circumstances in December, Rowett would still be considered a major gamble given his lack of experience in the top flight of English football. However the 42-year-old has one of the brightest reputations outside of the Premier League and would have considered himself unlucky to have not been handed the Swansea job.

Alan Pardew

Having parted ways with Crystal Palace two days before Christmas, the former Newcastle United boss is on the lookout for his next challenge. Hull may present his best chance of an immediate return to the Premier League, and his history with Tigers midfielder David Meyler could make things rather interesting.

Ryan Giggs

Another Premier League vacancy, another Ryan Giggs link. The list of Sir Alex Ferguson protégées – former players and coaching colleagues alike – to have fallen foul of the management game continues to grow, but Giggs is yet to dip his toes in the water. The former Wales international took charge of United for four games following David Moyes' sacking in 2014, serving as Louis van Gaal's assistant manager the following two seasons. He initially held talks with Swansea before the Bob Bradley's appointment in October, but later claimed their "ambitions did not match" his. Is there even a remote chance Hull's will?