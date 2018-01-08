Ed Sheeran has reportedly asked his assistants to carry "ketchup with them at all times" because he does not want to do without the red sauce when on the road.

According to The Sun, the Shape of You singer has ordered his assistants to have a bottle of the bright red condiment with them as an "emergency" while eating out at swanky restaurants where he is usually not offered the red sauce with his meals. The Suffolk-born singer-songwriter is said to be annoyed at posh eateries for not serving the red sauce along with his meals as they deem themselves to be too good to serve it.

"Ed's made no secret of his Heinz Ketchup obsession and has run out of patience with going to places that don't serve it while he's touring," a source told the publication.

The source added, "He's made it a duty of key members of his entourage to carry a bottle wherever he goes so he can have it with everything from his morning sausage butty to upmarket dinners."

The 26-year-old singer's love for the red sauce is no secret. In December, he said if he was made the prime minister of United Kingdom, he would make ketchup compulsory "in all places with chips".

"I can't even think of a caption for this let alone run the country," Ed wrote on Instagram. "But I would make 5am illegal and ketchup compulsory in all places with chips."

He also has taken to social media to talk about his obsession with ketchup. In 2015, he shared a photo of ketchup flavoured crisps while holding a half-eaten burger, with the caption, "Didn't have ketchup so used ketchup flavoured crisps and YEP."

In 2013, Sheeran revealed his ketchup beliefs and wrote on Twitter, "It upsets me when restaurants think they are too good for ketchup. No one is too good for ketchup. Ketchup is too good for you."

The obsession with ketchup does not stop here as he also has a tattoo of a Heinz ketchup on his left forearm. Despite his quirks, Sherran is loved by his fans.

"Thanks for being the person you are. You're amazing. I'm glad to be a part of this fandom. You deserve all the happiness," a fan wrote on Twitter, while another added, "I couldn't agree more. He's a human masterpiece. Have a good day, sheerio sister✌️."