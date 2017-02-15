Ubisoft Montreal has a released a big update for 2016 sequel Watch Dogs 2 which includes a new video that plays upon completion of the tech-thriller's story. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to spot that the scene includes what could be a hint at a future location for the series.

The 10GB patch (14GB on PC) sets the game up for its incoming downloadable content while also adding new areas to the game's San Francisco setting, clothing options, dance moves and emotes, which will be available to all players.

The supposed Easter egg however relates to the video embedded below, or more specifically the exchange that takes place at the very end.

After a video running down everything hacker group DedSec (and the player) accomplished in the game's story, there's a short exchange between two characters.

Man 1: How much of this is hyperbole? Has it really gone global?

Man 2: There are new DedSec cells popping up everywhere. The Middle East, South America, Europe. And not just them. We can't even keep up with all the new hacktivist groups.

Man 1: Alright. Make the call.

Man 2: You Sure?

Man 1: Do it.

That's a pretty standard dialogue exchange hinting at a future sequel, but the easter egg isn't the conversation but what the chat is labelled on its computer window: 51.462014, -0.112504. These, as fans have discovered (via Kotaku), are coordinates. Put them in Google Maps and you'll be taken to the Brixton area of London.

An Ubisoft spokesperson didn't exactly shut down the idea, saying: "The production team wanted to include a little something extra at the end of the campaign to expand the Watch Dogs lore and hint at the potential future of DedSec."

It could mean a London location will play into Watch Dog 2's DLC, but so far all the planned DLC will be taking place within the game's San Francisco setting.

(Warning: Story spoilers follow in the video below)

Watch Dogs 2 was widely regarded as a superior sequel to the disappointing 2014 original, but sales didn't reflect that. The first game was a huge success, but perhaps the quality of that game made fans sceptical about its successor.

Sales were nowhere near the level of the original, but following the company's third quarter financial results in early February, Ubisoft did issue a statement about the overall sales of its games, which said of Watch Dogs 2: "Launch not as dynamic as expected, but momentum now positive."

Following those results, Ubisoft said Watch Dogs 2's sales were "soft" compared to expectations, but added that company president Yves Guillemot is "happy" about the "long-term" future of the series overall.

Not exactly comments that would be made if a sequel was in doubt.

