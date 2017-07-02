The most prestigious Grand Slam in tennis kicks off on Monday (3 July) as Andy Murray looks to defend his Wimbledon crown in the men's singles.

In what promises to be one of the most exciting editions yet, a host of stars and young prospects will be taking part at SW19 this year.

From the likes of the rejuvenated Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, to the stars looking to get their seasons back on track in Murray and Novak Djokovic, to the young guns looking to cause an upset in Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev, it all promises to be an unforgettable two weeks with the event running until 16 July.

Number one seed Murray kick-starts his title defence against lucky loser Alexander Bublik while Federer will begin his campaign against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov. Nadal faces John Millman and Djokovic will meet Slovakia's Martin Klizan.

Where to watch live

BBC One and Two will provide live coverage of Wimbledon in the United Kingdom which will include a panel featuring the likes of former Wimbledon champions Boris Becker, Martina Navratilova, John McEnroe and Billie Jean King.

The BBC Sport website and app will also feature 15 live HD video streams to capture the action from every court. Click here for the link.

Live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website as always.

Below is the list of broadcasters that will air the matches in different countries: