Microsoft has shared more details about the rollout plans for its next major update that would be available for Windows 10 devices as a free software version. Like the Anniversary Update released last August, the Creators Update will be pushed out in phases.

The update would first be available for the newer devices, before being expanded to additional devices. The rollout would continue over the next few months until all the compatible Windows 10 devices get the update.

The availability of the update might vary depending on the manufacturer, device model, country or region, mobile operator or service provider, hardware limitation of devices and other factors.

"Based on our experience and feedback from our customers, we believe a phased approach provides the highest quality update experience to the broadest set of customers," John Cable, the director of program management at Windows Servicing and Delivery, said in a statement on the official Windows Blog issued on 30 March.

The Creators Update will be released for mobile devices on 25 April, the company said.

Consumers will have the choice to make privacy settings before installing the Creators Update. When the privacy settings page appears, it is an indication that the Creators Update would be arriving anytime soon.

In addition to that, Microsoft will provide consumers with the ability to specify a time to install the update, pause updates for a week and expand the active hours time.

The Windows 10 Creators Update will begin rolling out on 11 April. But those who wish to get the update right away would be able to do so though Update Assistant starting 5 April. This option is especially for those devices running the licensed version of Windows 10.