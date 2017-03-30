Microsoft will begin rolling out Windows 10 Creators Update as a free software update for users across the globe starting 11 April, the company said. The update will bring 3D and mixed reality along with improvements to Microsoft Edge, security features and other privacy tools.

Surface Hub customers will also receive the Creators Update, which would make the Surface Hub a powerful device, the company hopes. The features the Creators Update brings include a new start screen that allows signing in with credentials and offers access to Office 365 apps and OneDrive materials. Apps like Skype for Business and Whiteboard will be updated.

Windows Mixed Reality headsets

Manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo will ship Windows Mixed Reality-enabled headsets with the Creators Update. Priced at $299 (£240), the headsets will contain Windows Mixed reality apps and features, the company said in a post on the official Windows Blog on 29 March.

New features in Windows 10 Creators Update

Microsoft Paint app, which was launched in November 1985 is getting an overhaul in the Creators Update. The update bundles the new Paint 3D app that lets users create 3D objects from scratch, changing colours, sampling textures or even turning 2D image into 3D.

With the Creators Update, Microsoft promises to offer more ways to play, share and enjoy across Windows 10 and Xbox One. With the Beam streaming feature, users on Windows 10 and Xbox One can stream gameplay and interact with members in the community in real-time.

The company claims the Edge browser blocks 9% phishing websites and 13% more malware than Chrome. The Edge browser is said to be faster than Chrome and makes battery life longer, and can stream video for up to 1.5 hours longer than Chrome.

Other notable features in the Edge browser are tab management that helps users find, organise and open tabs. It is now possible to get e-books in Windows Store and read them in Edge. In addition to that, Edge can play Netflix movies and TV shows in 4k ultra HD resolution.

There are a few more new features such as night light, mini views, screen time limits and remote lock.

The company promises to offer more security in the Creators Update through a new service dubbed Windows Defender Security Center, which serves as a single dashboard display allowing users to control security options from one place.

The Creators Update offers users the ability to manage their privacy allowing them to choose settings according to their likes.