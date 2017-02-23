London's Wireless Festival will return for another year with a new exciting line-up. The Weeknd, Skepta and Chance The Rapper are confirmed as headliners for the three-day music event, which takes place between 7 and 9 July.

Fresh from his Grammys glory, Chicago star Chance The Rapper will kick-off the festivities on Friday 7 July followed by grime king Skepta on Saturday 8 July. It will be familiar ground for the MC who headlined Wireless in 2016 with his Boy Better Know collective. Closing the weekend in spectacular fashion will be Canadian r'n'b singer The Weeknd, who will deliver tracks from his chart-topping album Starboy.

Joining the star-studded line-up with an exclusive UK festival performance is hip hop legend Nas while r'n'b star Bryson Tiller will also play his sole festival set in the country. Other acts confirmed to appear, include Zara Larsson, G-Eazy, Rae Sremmurd, Tory Lanez, Young Thug, Sean Paul, Wiley, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyga, Section Boyz and Lil Yachty, making for a hip hop heavy affair.

Tickets are on sale from 23 February with Friday tickets priced at £55 ($68.50) and Saturday and Sunday tickets at £62 plus booking fee. Weekend tickets are also available starting from £110. The line-up has received a mixed response so far with one tweeting: "100% the best line up there has ever been." However, others have criticised the lack of female performers, with one writing: "The only thing #WirelessFest seems to be lacking is females?" Another weighed in: "The lack of female acts is a bit 'meh'."

Wireless Festival organiser Melvin Benn addressed the ongoing issue of the lack of women headlining UK festivals. Benn told IBTimes UK in April 2016: "The point about us – festival producers and promoters – is that what we put on is representative of what people are listening to.

"Trust me, if the majority of people were listening to female headliners then I would have them because they would sell me more tickets. It's not very complicated for me so I'm a conduit for what people are listening to and what they want to see live. I can only be the representative of what people are listening to."