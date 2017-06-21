After facing some difficulty in impressing the critics, DC movies finally hit the jackpot with Wonder Woman. Not only did the Gal Gadot starrer garner rave reviews but also went on to become a box-office success. Moving forth, the DC topguns are exploring the cause for past failures and also have revealed their plans for Wonder Woman 2.

"There are lessons from every movie," producer Jon Berg admitted while discussing the poor response to Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"We could do better," he told Varietyadding, "Batman v. Superman was tonally dark. People didn't respond to that," Berg added.

In the light of mixed reviews, however, DC Extended Universe head Geoff Johns hailed Wonder Woman for celebrating the character and said that "there's nothing to change". "It's not like we should change everything to be about hope and optimism," he explained adding, "That's what these characters are."

Meanwhile, on the heels of Wonder Woman's commercial success, work has already begun on its much-anticipated sequel. But will Patty Jenkins reprise her role as a director in the second installment?

Johns reveals, "Patty and I are writing the treatment right now. The goal is to make another great 'Wonder Woman' film. I had a blast making it with Patty the first time. We've got a cool idea for the second one."

But before her second adventure in Wonder Woman 2, Gadot is set to star in ensemble film Justice League alongside Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman. Although the star-studded film is being reshot under the watchful eyes of Joss Whedon, Berg assures Wonder Woman's role remains unchanged.

"She was already playing a big role. People really responded to Gal [Gadot] in Batman v. Superman. We knew we had something special," he added.