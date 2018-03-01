Comedian Kristen Wiig has emerged as a surprise contender to join superhero sequel Wonder Woman 2. According to reports she's in talks to play Cheetah in the film, which will be set in the 1980s during the Cold War.

Deadline reports the 44-year-old is in negotiations with studio Warner Bros and director Patty Jenkins to play the character, who is granted the abilities and appearance of the cheetah by the plant-god Urzkartaga.

Wonder Woman 2 is a top priority for Warner Bros after the first film enjoyed glowing reviews and made over $820 million worldwide last year.

Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince, the Amazonian warrior who leaves her hidden home of Themyscira to venture out into the wider world as Wonder Woman.

Jenkins returns as director and wrote the film's treatment. The full script is being penned by Dave Callaham and Geoff Johns, who recently took over the reins to Warner Bros' DC Extended Universe of films following a string of disappointments.

The DCEU has been built on a trilogy of films by Zack Snyder: Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, during which he left production and Joss Whedon took over.

Each of the films suffered from poor reviews, with the latter two failing dismally to meet box office expectations. Fellow DCEU film Suicide Squad was widely panned as well, but was a success financially.

Wonder Woman proved a diamond in the rough last year, and made both the character and Gal Gadot central to Warner Bros future plans, which include Aquaman - out later this year - and Shazam! which is currently shooting.

The film starred Chris Pine and Lucy Davis as Diana's real world pals, but the film took place during the First World War. Given the jump forward in time, neither character is likely to return. Connie Nielsen however, who plays Wonder Woman's mother, could well return.

Wonder Woman 2 is set for release in November 2019.