Gal Gadot has given birth to her second daughter with husband Yaron Versano. The Wonder Woman star took to Instagram on Monday 20 March to share the news, posting a photograph of her five-year-old daughter Alma helping the newly-expanded family leave the hospital.

"And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life," Gadot captioned the black-and-white picture, which sees the new baby all set-up in a pushchair complete with Hello Kitty and Frozen balloons.

Gadot married Israeli real estate developer Versano in September 2008 and had their first child together, Alma, in 2011. The family now reportedly live in Tel Aviv where they own a luxury hotel.

Across her careeer, Gadot has appeared in small roles in comedies Knight And Day opposite Tom Cruise and Date Night with Tina Fey and Steve Carell. Since, she's starred in thrillers Criminal and Triple 9. But there's no denying that Gadot's big break came in the form of the iconic comic book character she's now synonymous with in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Previously talking about Wonder Woman in an interview with Cinema Blend, the 31-year-old explained how honoured she is to portray such a strong, female character. She went on to explain how, as a mother, she thinks "it's really important that women are great and women can follow their dreams and do what they feel like doing.

"I'm very happy that I have the opportunity to show the strong, the strongest and the more empowered side of women, and I hope women are going to love it, and also men, and children, and babies, and animals," she concluded.

Directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster) and also starring Robin Wright, Ewen Bremner and Chris Pine, Wonder Woman is set to reach big screens in both the UK and the US on 2 June 2017.