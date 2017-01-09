It wouldn't be a drag to call 2017 the year of superhero movies, especially for DC fans, who have a roster of blockbusters to look forward to. DCEU evolves in full form and it is none other than Wonder Woman who leads the pack this year.

Interestingly, Gal Gadot's character seems to go through some complicated changes between the solo movie and her appearance in Justice League as Wonder Woman joins the likes of Batman, Superman and so on.

Revealing more about this integral evolution in the Amazonian warrior's character, DC movies director Zack Snyder unveiled an important plot detail about Gadot's solo superhero movie.

Apparently Wonder Woman will discover that "humanity isn't always the most kind and awesome thing," as she steps into the man's world in the standalone movie set against the backdrop of World War I.

Not only will the alter ego of Diana Prince – raised in the secluded island of Themyscira – realize the darker side of humanity, but also will go through a complicated arc to embrace the "brutal" mankind in Justice League. And her evolution seems to be inspired by none other than Superman's sacrifice, according to Snyder.

"[Humanity] has its moments, but it can be brutal, and her coming to terms with that dichotomy is what we come to learn about her. And in Justice League, she's fully evolved into someone who's embraced mankind, partly through Superman's sacrifice. She's like, 'All right, I've got to pick it up,'" the ensemble movie director revealed.

Snyder, who has increasingly become an integral part of the DCEU, entered the superhero world with 2013's Man Of Steel and later helmed Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice in 2016. However, for DC's much-anticipated Wonder Woman film, the 50-year-old director has passed on the baton to Patty Jenkins; only to return later for the ensemble movie featuring every major DC superhero.

"[Justice League is] all about the filling-out of this massive comic-book pantheon with the biggest and coolest heroes we could," Snyder says about the blockbuster arriving later in the year.

Ben Affleck's Batman joins the team with Henry Cavill's Superman, Ezra Miller's Flash and Gadot's Wonder Woman in Justice League, which releases on 17 November 2017. Before that Wonder Woman hits theatres on 2 June 2017.