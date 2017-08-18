She lives the high life of exotic holidays, private workouts and healthy vegan food, and the fruits of Lucy Watson's labour are visible in her latest Instagram shot,

The 26-year-old former Made in Chelsea star has just returned from a romantic break to Mexico with her long-term boyfriend James Dunmore, and showed off a cheeky snap from her holidays in a bikini.

Every inch of the reality star's gym-honed physique was put on display in the white skimpy two-piece, which features a high-rise thong, drawing attention to her peachy behind as she arched her back and leaned on the window, standing on her tiptoes.

The animal rights activist – who spends hours a week doing resistance training workouts with a personal trainer, well-documented on her Instagram stories – is seen peering out at some palm trees with her back to the camera, making her hard-earned figure the focal point.

Despite only sharing the picture a few hours ago, it has amassed nearly 30K likes so far, proving it's a hit with her fans.

One person told the fitness fanatic: "I aspire to have your derrière Miss."

Someone else put: "Gorgeous! The workouts are paying off girl"

A third added: "Wow! Look at that peach"

Just last week, Lucy announced on her Instagram that she had just bought a house with boyfriend James while in a romantic snap in a very similar white bikini. She captioned the shot: "adventures with this one are quite great @james_dunmore and today we bought our first house together".

Lucy made a name for herself on MIC for her sassy attitude and relationships with her male co-stars including Jamie Laing, Oliver Proudlock and Spencer Matthews, before finding true love with model James.

After leaving the show last year, she has gone on to become a vegan with a great passion for animal welfare, and has a cookery book available for pre-order called Feed Me Vegan.