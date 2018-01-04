Tattoos are an acquired taste, you either love them or hate them. Those that have chosen to adorn their bodies with permanent body art often get a bad rep for their decision. But one woman has garnered praise for her 'meaningful' ink.

Chicago singer Sakyrah Angelique incorporated state-of-the-art technology when she etched a soundwave under her left collarbone to feel closer to her late grandmother. With the help of an app, she can hear her relative's final message by scanning her phone's camera over it.

Sharing incredible footage of her unique tattoo in action on Instagram she explained: "As some of you may know, my grandma meant the world to me. About a month before she passed away, she left me a voicemail at midnight wishing me a happy birthday and telling me that she loved me.

Angelique continued: "I've been holding on to this voicemail for almost 3 years now, not knowing what I would do with it. I made the decision to get a tattoo of the sound wave of the voicemail."

"I am able to play her voicemail when I hold my camera over the tattoo. Her voice will forever be across my heart❤️❤️❤️ Big thank you to @s.ryder_tattoos for the tattoo."

Her post, which also included pictures of her posing with her grandma, has received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users were who were not only impressed but touched.

"The dopest tattoo in history on me," one person wrote while another added: "Now this is a meaningful tattoo..."

A third said: 'This is precious, I'm actually tearing up. Bless your heart Sakyrah"

It was all possible thanks to a called Skin Motion, which works with image recognition to create soundwave tattoos from audio recordings.