Ciara, who has previously been fat-shamed for wearing baggy outfits post her daughter's birth in April 2017, has stunned her fans with her latest post on social media.

Having shed all her pregnancy weight, the songstress flaunted her toned-up body in a series of racy pictures posted on Instagram on Thursday (4 January).

In the photos, she is seen wearing nothing but a loose white shirt that barely covered her body as she turned seductress for husband Russell Wilson. The Texas-born singer looked gorgeous in the racy photos taken in her bedroom and was appreciated by many fans.

In one of the photos, the mother-of-two is seen posing in an unbuttoned shirt that strategically covers her modesty while revealing ample skin and her toned legs. In another racy shot, she drapes the men's shirt around the upper part of her body while posing on a bed.

The singer sported long dark braids and looked stunning in each of the pics shot by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

This is the first time she is flaunting her svelte physique since her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson's, birth eight months ago. She also has a three-year-old son with ex-fiance Future.

Her fans were in awe of the no-makeup look and heaped praises on her, calling her "gorgeous and sexy".

"In love with this shoot and your hair!! Absolutely beautiful!! Keep on doing you girl," said one of her 17.2 million followers. "I love this shoot thanks for posting CiCi. This woman is beautiful from the inside out. The rawness of this shoot is unmatched," added another fan.

However, others thought some photos were bit too racy and not worth sharing on social media. "Those pictures look like they are for your husband and not the world I respect you too much as a mother to tell you that having even an ounce of areola showing is lewd especially when you have children somethings are better left for the imagination," one angry fan wrote.

"What's the point of these photos? Seriously your nipple is showing. Come on. Have some class@ciara," added another.

But loyal fans were there to defend their singing idol. "To me everybody should have the power of choice and if this is what Ciara wanted to post, y'all don't have any entitlement to complain. Her body, her business. Full stop," one of Cici's fan wrote in her defence.