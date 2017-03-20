WWE has reportedly been planning for Brock Lesnar to become an "unbeatable monster" for some years now. Apparently, Vince McMahon wants to make the Beast Incarnate the dominant force in the wrestling entertainment company and then make him lose to Roman Reigns so The Big Dog wins over fans.

"I mean, the whole big thing for Brock all along has been to become a monster, be unbeatable, run through everybody and then lose to Roman Reigns. That has been the idea of Brock for years now," Dave Meltzer said on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, while explaining why the company's chairman McMahon could re-sign Lesnar after the wrestler's lucrative deal with the company expires in 2018.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer, WWE wants Reigns to replace John Cena as the new babyface of the company with a fight against Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on 8 April in 2018.

However, there is the question of whether McMahon re-signs Lesnar after the fight with Reigns ends as the company reportedly has planned. Meltzer has said that it all depends on Lesnar's popularity among the fans, but McMahon will have the final say in the matter.

"Theoretically, next year, that will actually have happened so at that point, does Vince go, 'Well, I spent a lot of money to do this, and do I need to spend millions on Brock?' And I think the answer depends on how over Brock is. I can't imagine Brock on the schedule with the money he gets ever turning it down," Meltzer said as transcribed by GiveMeSports. "So, it's a question of if Vince feels that he's worth it."

The likelihood of Lesnar signing a new deal with the company is high as McMahon might not want the wrestler to move to another competing promotion.