Jim Ross thinks Goldberg and Brock Lesnar should fight sooner than later as their rematch has a "short shelf life". The WWE Hall of Famer is of the view that the Beast Incarnate could challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33, which will place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

"Get it while one can, is my way of thinking," Ross said about the Goldberg vs Lesnar fight in his latest blog post. "Because the Lesnar-Goldberg storyline likely has a sooner than one would like to admit shelf life, I agree in getting all one can out of these two now, as in 2017. Seriously doubt that there will ever be another opportunity to promote Lesnar vs Goldgerg which obviously has cache now," he added.

Ross pointed out that the fight will bring "more eyeballs", which in turn will make the rest of the fighters competing at the pay-per-view (PPV) event give it their all to book a spot at the main event next year.

Speaking about Braun Strowman, Ross cautioned that Strowman should not become "a victim of 50/50 booking". He added that the WWE has to "make some creative sacrifices of some to accomplish the best end result with this massive talent who has a discernible upside".

"I can only imagine how Bill Watts and Ernie Ladd would have booked Braun Strowman back in the day. Bottom line, Watts and Ladd would have gotten the big man 'over.' I think WWE will too but much of that is up to the talent to seize this moment and focus completely on improving his fundamental, bell to bell, skill set and continuing to grasp the 'feel' for the business. At times, Strowman reminds me of Big Bubba Rogers when he first burst upon the scene. Big Bubba was made to be very special thanks to Dusty Rhodes booking," he said.