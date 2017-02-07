The Undertaker's original WWE plans have finally been revealed ahead of his rumoured retirement fight at WrestleMania 33.

The Deadman was meant to retire at WrestleMania 32 after suffering from hip pain following an appearance at the Royal Rumble 2016.

Catch all the latest WWE news here

According to SportsKeeda, The Undertaker first informed Vince McMahon about retiring from active wrestling after WrestleMania 28 but the latter convinced the former to work two more WrestleManias.

The Undertaker's final WWE fight was to be with John Cena at WrestleMania 32 but that plan was snubbed as his opponent suffered an injury. The initial plan - agreed upon on the weekend of WrestleMania 30 - was changed and saw Shane McMahon as The Undertaker's new opponent with a fight stipulation that if the former won then he would run Raw.

However, Vince and The Undertaker agreed that a fight with Shane was not how the superstar should end his career.

So a new storyline was developed wherein The Undertaker would lose to Shane on purpose at WrestleMania 32, which would be carried through WrestleMania 33.

But the pressure of getting into shape for WrestleMania 32 was too much for The Undertaker that he decided to retire at the pay-per-view (PPV) event. So, Vince altered the original storyline for WrestleMania 32, which saw The Undertaker win the fight against Shane even though it was announced that the former will never fight again at WrestleMania if he loses. Moreover, Shane still went on to run Raw and then SmackDown.

The Undertaker, however, made his WWE return on the 900th episode of SmackDown Live and recently competed in the Royal Rumble Battle Royal, where he was thrown out of the ring by Roman Reigns. The two superstars had a staredown and this has led the WWE universe to speculate that the two wrestlers might fight at Fastlane on 5 March or WrestleMania 33 on 2 April.