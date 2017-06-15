Kurt Angle is back in the WWE as a non-wrestler but that is said to change soon. The Hall of Famer is currently working as the general manager of Monday Night Raw.

The Olympic Hero, who quit the company in 2006, has been vocal about donning his singlet once more in squared circle and has recently said he wants to have a fight with Finn Balor.

Now, Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer has said that the company has planned a fight between Angle and Triple H in the near future. He did not go into the details on how the match will be build or when the event will take place.

Meltzer revealed the fight plan when Bryan Alvarez talked about a popular fan theory tying Angle receiving mysterious blackmail texts to the Enzo Amore and Big Cass mystery attacker. However, the WWE Universe is almost certain that the mysterious blackmail texts storyline is in place so as to bring Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie and Triple H back to television. Stephanie has not been seen on the WWE network since leaving her role as commissioner of Raw after going through a table at WrestleMania 33.

"Although, somebody on Twitter DM'd me with a storyline here. They said, 'What if Kurt Angle is the one who attacked Enzo, and Cass I guess, and somebody caught it on tape and Corey Graves has footage and that's why Angle says it will destroy his reputation, it will destroy him as the GM.' We all know Corey Graves hates Enzo..." Alvarez said.

"Then how, uh, how do we get to Angle and Triple H?" Meltzer said.

"Is that where we're going? Alvarez said, to which Meltzer replied, "Yep."

"How 'bout that. I'll have to think about this," Alvarez said.

This comes after Angle said that his return fight could happen by the end of this year.

"I don't know about 'soon'. I think that the general manager role is going to last a little while. I don't think they want me to go any step further than that, but you do have to keep in mind that until I take the physical [no in-ring return will happen]." Angle previously told Wrestling Inc.

"I don't know when it's going to occur, but I'd say it'd most likely occur. But, I'd say probably near the end of the year is what I'm guessing and I really don't know."