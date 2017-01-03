The latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw some exciting matches, which was aired from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida leading into Royal Rumble PPV scheduled for 24 January. In the main card, Chris Jericho challenged champion Roman Reigns for the US Championship, while in another non-title Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn squared off.

The show kicked off with Raw general manager Mick Foley saying that one of his New Year resolutions was to make sure that Kevin Owens defends the Universal Championship on his own against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. As Chris Jericho has helped Owens to retain the title in the past few months, Foley said Y2J will be locked inside a shark cage for this fight.

Next, Owens and Jericho entered the ring. Owens asked if Foley thought it was funny to put Jericho in a shark cage hundreds of feet above ground. Jericho said it was funny how Foley has abused his power to grant Reigns another shot at the Universal Championship and also Seth Rollins still has not been punished for attacking him a few weeks back.

Foley then said Bill Goldberg will be guest for first-ever Kevin Owens Show. Stephanie McMahon announced that Reigns will defend his United States Championship against Jericho, and even if former gets disqualified or counted out he loses the title.

Next, Goldberg entered the ring and told Owens that he was his first target at Royal Rumble Battle Royal. An argument between the two superstars broke out but Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman interrupted and said that the Beast Incarnate will emerge victorious in the elimination match. Goldberg told Heyman that he will beat Lesnar again and added that he has a date with Owens at WrestleMania 33.

Check out the Raw results for 2 January:

Chris Jericho vs (champion) Roman Reigns (WWE United States Championship)

Roman Reigns won with a spear.

Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins (Loser Is Banned From Ringside Match)

Seth Rollins won via disqualification, banning Kevin Owens from ringside.

Braun Strowman vs Sami Zayn (Last Man Standing Match)

Strowman won as Zayn was unable to answer a standing ten count.

Cesaro vs Karl Anderson

Karl Anderson won with a diving neckbreaker.

Brian Kendrick vs TJ Perkins

TJ Perkins won TJP Clutch.

Big Cass vs Jinder Mahal and Rusev (Handicap Match)

Jinder Mahal and Rusev won with a thrust kick from latter.

Cedric Alexander vs Drew Gulak

Drew Gulak won with a schoolboy pin.

Titus O'Neil vs Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods won with a sunset flip.