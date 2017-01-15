The WWE had earlier planned a fight between The Undertaker and John Cena at WrestleMania 33. However, it seems like fans would have to wait longer to see the two former champions together in the ring.

The rumoured fight between the two superstars gained momentum when the Deadman returned to the WWE on the 900th episode of SmackDown Live and a few weeks later was followed by the 15-time WWE champion's appearance, who took a break from his acting career, to create some hype for WrestleMania.

At the time, reports had claimed that Cena could challenge AJ Styles for the WWE World Championship at the Royal Rumble, and if the former won against The Phenomenal One, then he would fight The Undertaker - who was speculated to win The Royal Rumble Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

However, reports now suggest that Vince McMahon has scrapped the fight between The Undertaker and Cena.

According to Forbes, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the fight between The Undertaker and Cena will not happen in 2017 and that The Undertaker's new opponent will be someone from the Monday Night Raw roster.

"The proposed Undertaker vs. John Cena match is off the boards. Vince McMahon changed his mind on the match," Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer said.

"Undertaker right now is not scheduled to challenge for either title on the show. He did appear on the 1/9 Raw show, after first arriving on Smackdown, because when he was on Smackdown, it was to build for him to face Cena. Now he will face someone on the Raw roster. There was a tease of Braun Strowman on Raw, but it will not be Strowman as things stand right now."

Royal Rumble takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on 29 January, while WrestleMania 33 takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on 2 April.