WWE superstars have been pushing the boundaries on what they can do in the ring ever since the company came into existence in 1952. While some wrestlers mainly rely on their gimmick and their charisma to make their matches interesting for the fans, a few others lean heavily on doing extreme things in pursuit of greatness inside the squared circle.

Some wrestlers have jumped from 20ft tall steel cages and landed on their opponents, while others have performed high-flying moves that could have left them paralysed or even killed them.

Now, the federation has come up with a list of 50 extreme wrestlers who have done some crazy things in the ring that will be remembered for a long time. The wrestlers on this list have all risked their lives to entertain their fans.

Check out the list of 50 most extreme superstars:

Dean Ambrose

Sabu

Brock Lesnar

"Stone Cold" Steven Austin

Edge

Mick Foley

Rowdy Roddy Pipper

Dusty Rhodes

Shane McMahon

King Curtis Laukea

Ball Mahoney

Jeff Hardy

Mae Young

Vader

The Undertaker

Abdullah the Butcher

Hardcore Holly

The Dudley Boyz

Bruiser Brody

Terry Funk

Axl Rotten

Ian Rotten

The Sandman

The Road Warriors

Tommy Dreamer

Mad Dog Vachon

The APA

Public Enemy

Hayabusa

Spike Dudley

"Dr. Death" Steve Williams

Dick Murdoch

The Nasty Boys

The Crusher

Al Snow

Raven

New Jack

The Sheik

Masato Tanaka

Kevin Sullivan

Rob Van Dam

Mike Awesome

Stan Hansen

Bam Bam Bigelow

Ryno