WWE superstars have been pushing the boundaries on what they can do in the ring ever since the company came into existence in 1952. While some wrestlers mainly rely on their gimmick and their charisma to make their matches interesting for the fans, a few others lean heavily on doing extreme things in pursuit of greatness inside the squared circle.
Some wrestlers have jumped from 20ft tall steel cages and landed on their opponents, while others have performed high-flying moves that could have left them paralysed or even killed them.
Now, the federation has come up with a list of 50 extreme wrestlers who have done some crazy things in the ring that will be remembered for a long time. The wrestlers on this list have all risked their lives to entertain their fans.
Check out the list of 50 most extreme superstars:
Dean Ambrose
Sabu
Brock Lesnar
"Stone Cold" Steven Austin
Edge
Mick Foley
Rowdy Roddy Pipper
Dusty Rhodes
Shane McMahon
King Curtis Laukea
Ball Mahoney
Jeff Hardy
Mae Young
Vader
The Undertaker
Abdullah the Butcher
Hardcore Holly
The Dudley Boyz
Bruiser Brody
Terry Funk
Axl Rotten
Ian Rotten
The Sandman
The Road Warriors
Tommy Dreamer
Mad Dog Vachon
The APA
Public Enemy
Hayabusa
Spike Dudley
"Dr. Death" Steve Williams
Dick Murdoch
The Nasty Boys
The Crusher
Al Snow
Raven
New Jack
The Sheik
Masato Tanaka
Kevin Sullivan
Rob Van Dam
Mike Awesome
Stan Hansen
Bam Bam Bigelow
Ryno