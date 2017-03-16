WWE star Sasha "The Boss" Banks has said she was forced to keep her marriage to costume designer Sarath Ton a secret because of "crazy" fans trolling her husband on social media.

On the Making Their Way To The Ring podcast, the former WWE Raw women champion said after photos of her wedding were leaked online in August 2016, she noticed her husband received harsh comments from fans and that hurt her. She then decided against talking about her marriage to Ton, who once wrestled under the name of Mikaze in the wrestling entertainment company.

"You're the first one I've admitted it to. I am married," Banks said. "I just hide it because our fans are so crazy sometimes."

She said her husband will be "so happy" about her finally making their marriage known to the world. Banks does not like what fans write to her husband on Twitter but she does not get affected by it.

"I just think that fans are just so crazy. I see what they write to him on Twitter and I don't like that stuff. If you're saying he's ugly or he shouldn't be with me because of this or that. That hurts me. I don't like it, I don't bother with it. It's not going to affect me," she said.

"I don't like that he reads that every day and he's such an amazing person. I remember when we got married and a picture was leaked, it was trending, and fans were like 'what the.... why! But did those guys really think they could marry me? Come on."