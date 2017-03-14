Microsoft's upgraded Xbox One, Project Scorpio, will feature 4K, 60 frames-per-second video capture and an internal power supply according to a new report into what the anticipated hardware revision will include when it launches later this year.

Windows Central cites sources shedding some light on what Xbox fans can expect from Scorpio, which was announced last June at Microsoft's E3 press conference.

The internal power supply unit (PSU) would fall in line with last summer's redesigned Xbox One S, which was the first Xbox console to use one after the original Xbox, Xbox 360 and original Xbox One all came with external power bricks.

Windows Central also reports that Scorpio will feature HEVC and VP9 codecs to allow for 4K streaming from Netflix and other services, just like Xbox One S, but also for encoding 4K, 60fps video for direct capture and live-streaming.

Sony's 4K-capable PS4 Pro, the Scorpio's closest competitor, allows for the capture of 4K images, but only supports 1080p video capture. The current Xbox One and Xbox One S consoles can only capture in 720p 30fps.

If true, this would fall in line with public 4K streaming tests being conducted by Microsoft through its live-streaming Beam service, which was previously thought to be just for PC gaming.

It would also offer a solution to high-quality capture that doesn't require purchasing an expensive, high-end capture card.

Back in January internal documents offered a little more insight into the inner workings of Scorpio, but little more than what was already known or could be predicted. This new offers new evidence to back-up claims that Scorpio will offer "true 4K gaming".

Scorpio is set to launch towards Christmas, roughly a year on from PS4 Pro. Despite the time between the two 4K consoles, Scorpio has always been pitched as the more powerful. In simplistic terms of processing power, the PS4 Pro has 4.2 teraflops of power compared to Scorpio's touted six teraflops.

Microsoft is expected to reveal Scorpio in full at its E3 press conference, taking place on Sunday 11 June.

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.