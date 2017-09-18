A 21-year-old man arrested in connection with the London terror attack at Parsons Green Tube station has been named.

Yahyah Farroukh was identified by Sky News as one of two suspects detained by police following the bombing on Friday (15 September).

He was said to have links to a property owned by foster couple Penny and Ronald Jones, whose Surrey home in Sunbury-on-Thames is being searched by anti-terror police.

Farroukh, who was arrested at a fried chicken shop in Hounslow on Saturday, is also registered to another address being searched by police in Stanwell, Surrey.

Farroukh's Facebook page says he comes from Damascus in Syria, and that he attended West Thames College, West London, where he reportedly learnt English.

He listed his place of work as party promoters Dope Diamond Entertainment and BSQ London

Another man, an as-yet unidentified 18-year-old, was also arrested on Saturday in connection with the Parsons Green attack, which left 30 people injured.

Leader of Spelthorne Borough Council Ian Harvey said the teen is understood to be an Iraqi orphan who had moved to Britain when he was 15.

Cllr Harvey told the Press Association: "One thing I understand is that he (the 18-year-old) was an Iraqi refugee who came here aged 15 – his parents died in Iraq."

He said of the other suspect: "I think it is widely known that this person who lives at (the Stanwell) property was a former foster child at the property which was raided."

Penny Jones, 71, and husband Ronald, 89, received an MBE from the Queen in 2010 for their services to children after fostering hundreds of youngsters, including refugees.

Friend Alison Griffiths said the couple, who are currently staying with friends, are "great pillars of the community", adding: "They do a job that not many people do."

Following both arrests the threat level has been reduced to severe from critical, the highest level.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said police were making "good progress" in the investigation and urged "everybody to continue to be vigilant but not alarmed".

Police had feared a second attack could be imminent after the first device, which was contained in a bucket inside a Lidl supermarket bag, was believed to have failed to properly detonate.