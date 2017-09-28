Tiger Woods has admitted that he may never return to competitive golf as he continues his recovery from a back injury, which has troubled him in recent years.

The 14-time major champion has had multiple back operations in recent years with the latest one being in April this year after he pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic complaining of back spasms.

Woods was speaking on the eve of the President's Cup where he along with Fred Couples, Davis Love and Jim Furyk will be assisting captain of the United States team Steve Stricker take on a team made up of players from the rest of the world excluding Europe.

The 41-year-old revealed that he was uncertain of making the match play event in New Jersey as it was hard to even ride in a cart (golf buggy) as the bouncing was hurting his back too much. However, he has since recovered from the pain, but is uncertain when or if he will ever return to competitive golf.

"I don't know what my future holds," Woods said during the pre-tournament press conference as quoted by BBC Sport.

"Yeah, definitely. That's going to take time to figure out what my capabilities are going forward - and there's no rush," the American said when asked if not returning to competitive golf was a possibility.

"I didn't know if I was going to be able to be here, because I couldn't ride in a cart," he added. "The bouncing hurt too much. That's all gone now, which is fantastic."

"I'm still training, I'm getting stronger. But I certainly don't have my golf muscles trained because obviously I'm not doing anything golf related."