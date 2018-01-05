Colombia international Yerry Mina is said to have agreed a deal worth €18.5m (£16.4m, $22.3m) over five years ahead of completing his proposed transfer to Barcelona during the January transfer window.

Catalunya Radio claims that the La Liga giants are now expected to reach a €12m agreement with Palmeiras to complete the signing of the defender in the coming days.

Mina, 23, was tipped to move to Barcelona at the end of the 2017-18 season when the La Liga giants have a first refusal option to sign him from Palmeiras for a fee set at €9m.

But the Catalans have been forced to bring the deal forward to the current transfer window, with Javier Mascherano now set to seal a transfer to Hebei China Fortune at the end of this month.

Palmeiras sporting director Alexandre Mattos confirmed earlier this week that Barcelona had already launched an offer to complete the move this month.

But the club chief then insisted the Catalans would need to pay in excess of €9m to bring the deal forward as Barcelona cannot activate their first refusal to sign the centre-back until the summer.

"It's true that Barcelona have come after Mina. It's true they are offering more money [to bring the deal forward to January] but it's also true that Palmeiras are not interested," Mattos said to Brazilian reporters during a recent press conference.

"We are going to wait for Mina to come back [from holidays] so that we can talk with him. Right now there is nothing new but if something [an offer] comes up that Palmerias like, we would study the situation. And if we have to change our mind, it will be done but if not, he will stay. "

Catalunya Radio says that in the meantime, Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Mina and the Catalans are now confident of reaching a deal with Palmeiras in a matter of days.

The radio station claims that Mina will sign a five year deal at the Nou Camp and will earn €3.7m gross per season - €18.5m in total and around €70,000 a week.

Catalunya Radio adds Barcelona are now ready to pay Palmeiras agreed €9m fee, plus a €3m extra to sweeten the deal and complete the transfer.

Mina would therefore become Ernesto Valverde's first signing of the January transfer window and would serve as the fourth choice centre-back behind Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also said to be confident of convincing Liverpool to cash in on Philippe Coutinho in club record deal worth around €150m including add-ons.