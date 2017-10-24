Yerry Mina's agent and uncle has issued an ultimatum to Barcelona following reports in Spain claiming that Ernesto Valverde is having second thoughts over the signing of the Palmeiras centre-back.

The Colombian international has been poised to move to the Nou Camp for some time, with the Catalans possessing a first refusal to secure his services in a deal worth approximately €9m (£8m, $10.6m) which could be activated either in January or next summer.

Manchester City and other top European clubs were also linked with the 23-year-old defender in the past but in July one of Mina's agents, Felipe Russo, all but confirmed that he will be joining Barcelona in 2018.

"Yes, his arrival is scheduled for 2018," Russo said. "For the moment he'll stay in Brazil, then he will go to La Liga. Everything is practically closed and his dream has always been to be a Barcelona player.

"Why would this break down, when it's a move that ensures the player's best interests? He'll stay with Palmeiras for another season as he wants to be in top shape going into the 2018 World Cup. But there are zero possibilities that things will change."

Mina's move to Barcelona has since been seen as a mere formality in Spain with the Catalans having only to decide whether to bring him over in January or in the summer.

But Yair Mina, who also represents the centre-back, has now thrown the deal into question by sending an ultimatum to the Barcelona officials.

"You cannot have doubts. If they want Yerry, perfect. Otherwise, no problem, other big teams are interested. Pep Segura [sporting manager of Barcelona] has to make a decision. They have been doubting [his signing] for a year and a half. We are going to sort it out soon, if they [Barcelona] do not want him he could go to another team," he told Esporte Interativo.

Mina's uncle's quotes come after Mundo Deportivo reported last week that Valverde has demanded Barcelona sign another centre-back with proven experience in Europe ahead of the upcoming January window.

It is well known that Valverde already asked Barcelona officials to bolster the defence during the summer with the arrival of Íñigo Martínez from Real Sociedad. However, the club opted against signing the Spaniard and instead focused on other pursuits.

Last week Mundo Deportivo said that the Catalans are looking at alternatives such as Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt before January as Valverde has doubts on how Mina will adapt to the team midway through the season.

The Spanish publication said that in the worst case scenario Barcelona would bring in the Colombian in the summer as Segura has placed much confidence in his long-term future at the Nou Camp.

Yet, Barcelona may eventually need two centre-backs to add to Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti ahead of next season with both Javier Mascherano and Thomas Vermaelen facing uncertain futures with the La Liga leaders.