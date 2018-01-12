A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in West London in what has been described as a "robbery gone wrong".

The victim, who is understood to have lived in the area, suffered a knife wound to his chest and reportedly staggered through an estate before collapsing on the pavement Old Oak Road, East Acton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A source was quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard that the incident, which unfolded at approximately 4pm on Thursday afternoon (11 January), was thought to have followed an attempted "robbery gone wrong".

"My husband was walking our child home from school," Edtya Pustelny told the newspaper.

"They walked past three teenage boys who were shouting and ran past the garages.

"The three boys were then pinning a guy up against a garage and holding him by the neck.

"They were shouting they were going to kill him. My husband said he heard them shouting to give them something. It sounded like they wanted something from him."

The Metropolitan Police closed both Old Oak Road and part of Uxbridge Road as investigators examined the scene. A spokeswoman for the force said the police was considering all possible motives for the murder.

"At this early stage we retain an open mind as to motive," she said.

Five people have already been killed in London since the turn of the year and the Met Police confirmed four of the five victims were stabbed to death.

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old was killed in Chislehurst, in the south east of the capital, while a shopkeeper was killed in Mill Hill on Saturday night. On 3 January a woman was found stabbed to death in Ilford.