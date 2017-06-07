When NSA contractor Reality Winner allegedly printed out a trove of top secret government information, little did she know that a hidden feature within the printer called tracking dots could forensically lead authorities straight back to her.

What you may not know is that most laser printers made today, found everywhere from offices to public libraries, all have the same tracking technology. So, is your printer able to track you?

Below is a list of printer manufacturers the non-profit digital privacy organisation, EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation), has put together to show which are using invisible yellow dot forensic technology to give away location, time, date, serial number and user ID every time they are used.

Major brands from Canon to Xerox all feature on the lengthy list.

List of known printers using yellow dot tracking Brother HL-2700CN HL-4200CN Canon CLC 1000 CLC 2400 CLC 3002 CLC 4000 CLC 5000+ CLC-iR 3200-C1 Color imageRUNNER C2570 Color imageRUNNER C3100CN Color imageRUNNER C3200 Color imageRUNNER C3200N Color imageRUNNER C3220 Color Laser Copier 1150 Imageclass MF8170C Dell 3000CN 3100CN 5100CN Epson AcuLaser C900 AcuLaser C1100 AcuLaser C1500 AcuLaser C1900 AcuLaser C3000 AcuLaser C4000 Fuji: see Xerox Hewlett-Packard Color LaserJET 1550L Color LaserJET 1600 Color LaserJET 2500 Color LaserJET 2500L Color LaserJET 2500N Color LaserJET 2550 Color LaserJET 2550L Color LaserJET 2550N Color LaserJET 2600N Color LaserJET 2680 Color LaserJET 2700N Color LaserJET 2840 Color LaserJET 3500 Color LaserJET 3550 Color LaserJET 3600DN Color LaserJET 3700 Color LaserJET 3700DN Color LaserJET 3700N Color LaserJET 4600 Color LaserJET 4600DN Color LaserJET 4600HDN Color LaserJET 4600N Color LaserJET 4650 Color LaserJET 4650DN Color LaserJET 4650DTN Color LaserJET 4700 Color LaserJET 4700DN Color LaserJET 4700DTN Color LaserJET 5100CN Color LaserJET 5500 Color LaserJET 5500ATN Color LaserJET 5500DN Color LaserJET 5500HDN Color LaserJET 5550 Color LaserJET 5550DN Color LaserJET 5550DTN Color LaserJET 9500 Color LaserJET 9500HDN Color LaserJET 9500MFP IBM Infoprint Color 1454 (unclear)* Infoprint Color 1464 PS3 Konica Bizhub C252 Bizhub C350 Colorforce 1501 Colorforce 8050 DialtaColor CF 2001 (unclear)* DialtaColor CF 2002 (unclear)* Ikon CPP500E Magicolor 2200 DL Magicolor 2210 Magicolor 2300 DL Magicolor 2300 W Magicolor 2350 yes Magicolor 2350 EN Magicolor 2400 W Magicolor 2430 DL Magicolor 2450 Magicolor 3100 Magicolor 3300 Magicolor 5450 Magicolor 7300 Kyocera C2630D FS-C5016N FS-C5020N FS-C5030N FS-C8008 Mita KM-C2230 Lanier LD238C LP125CX/LP126CN Lexmark C510 C720 C752 C752N C760 C910 C912 Minolta: see Konica NRG DSc38 Panasonic Workio KXCL-500 Ricoh Aficio 1224C Aficio 1232C Aficio CL 2000 Aficio CL 3000 Aficio CL 3000E Aficio CL 6010 Aficio CL 7000 AP 206 Infotec/Danka ISC 2838 Savin C3210 CLP35 Toshiba eStudio 210c eStudio 211c eStudio 310c eStudio 311c eStudio 2100c eStudio 3100c eStudio 3511 FC15 FC15i FC22 FC22i FC25P FC25Pi FC70 Xerox DocuColor 12 DocuColor 40 DocuColor 1521 DocuColor 1632 DocuColor 2000 DocuColor 2045 DocuColor 2240 DocuColor 3535 DocuColor 5252 DocuColor 6060 Phaser 790 Phaser 8400B (unclear)* Phaser 8400DP (unclear)* Phaser 8400DX (unclear)* Phaser 8400N (unclear)* Phaser 8440DP WorkCentre M24 WorkCentre Pro (all models) *EFF unsure if yellow dots are tracking, or unrelated artifacts due to printing technique

What are yellow tracking dots?

Some printers (as listed above) will secretly print a pattern of yellow dots in the background of any document a user prints off. These dots are invisible to the naked eye but when put under a microscope or blue light, they will appear. The unique pattern of dots are put through a deciphering tool to disclose information about where and when the document came from, but you wouldn't even know they were there.

The EFF claims "it is probably safest to assume that all modern colour laser printers do include some form of tracking information". Following an freedom of information request, the EFF was given a number of documents that suggested "all major manufacturers entered a secret agreement with governments to ensure that the output of those printers is forensically traceable".

Its list of manufacturers using yellow dot tracking was created by looking at printed documents under blue light or microscope, printer manuals and manufacturer statements. It also included statements from technicians and sellers.

It states that documents printed on non-laser printers may not be subject to the same yellow dot tracking system but did not rule out other forms of hidden forensic tracking that it is currently unaware of.