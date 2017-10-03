She shot to fame as a beauty YouTuber demonstrating how-to make-up tutorials, which have helped her gain 3.7m subscribers and counting, but Tanya Burr has become quite the Instagram fashionista in recent months.

The 27-year-old YouTuber – who has a fast-growing Instagram following of 3.2m – is enjoying being a celebrity guest at some of Paris Fashion Week's hottest shows and being a tourist around the French capital.

And the star – who counts Zoella as one of her best pals – wowed her followers with her latest sartorial display in a red cape-sleeve mini dress that accentuated her feminine curves, with its waist-belt and flattering silhouette.

She edged up the look with some flat lace-up boots and added a touch of glamour with a sparkly clutch bag, confidently showing off her new edgy hairstyle.

She captioned the shot: "So happy to be celebrating the opening of the new @louisvuitton store in Place Vendôme this evening ✨"

Burr's fans were quick to comment on the gorgeous outfit, with one person telling her: "You're gorgeous! And this hairstyle really suits you! @tanyaburr" as another put: "That dress is stunning! ❤"

A third added: "Beautiful! Love this look and your haircut! ♥️" while someone else cooed: "So stunning! ❤️"

Burr has since uploaded another shot that proves she's not just enjoying the fashion aspect of Paris this week. She shared a picturesque snap with the Eiffel Tower in the background, and also took a walk in Tuileries Garden on Monday.

Though she is best known for her YouTube channel which provides instructions on replicating "celebrity looks", Burr is also a make-up artist and author, and released her own cosmetics line in 2014 called Tanya Burr Cosmetics.

She married fellow YouTuber and vlogger Jim Chapman in 2015 at Babington House in Somerset after nine years of dating. Burr has since become a regular at fashion and beauty parties alongside her day job.

Her third book, Tanya's Christmas, is due to be released on 19 October 2017.