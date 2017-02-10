Zinedine Zidane has claimed Keylor Navas is unaffected by recent reports linking Real Madrid with a summer move for Manchester United's David De Gea or Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois. The boss also revealed he wants Isco to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu amid speculations linking the midfielder with a move away.

Navas's situation at the Santiago Bernabeu has come under scrutiny in recent times amid reports that Real Madrid have earmarked the signing of a new number one as the top priority for the coming summer transfer window.

Marca reported earlier this week that Los Blancos have begun operations to lure De Gea from United, with Courtois also being on the club's shopping list as a back-up option.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez played down those reports on Thursday (10 February), saying Los Blancos are yet to decide their transfer targets for the 2017-18 campaign.

Zidane has now backed those claims up in a press conference ahead of the trip to Osasuna.

"I have not spoken with him about it [the rumours] because he looks very good. I've got a squad of 24 players and I don't want to think about the future. I'm concerned with the players I have and the competitions we're involved in. Keylor, as the rest of the players, are only thinking on that," Zidane said when asked whether his current number one has been affected by the speculations linking Los Blancos with the United and the Chelsea keepers.

Meanwhile, Zidane said that Real Madrid will have the final word on Isco's future at the Bernabeu, but added that he is a player he would like to keep in his ranks.

"The club and the player will decide on his future. He's an important player for us, he works hard and he's crucial. He's a player I'm very fond of," Zidane said when asked whether he wants the midfielder to sign a new deal amid reports linking him with the likes of Tottenham.

Real Madrid are yet to play a game since the victory over Real Sociedad on 29 January as their clash with Celta Vigo was postpone due to a storm. James Rodriguez, Pepe, Luka Modric, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and long-term absentee Gareth Bale all missed that last game, but the first six have taken advantage of the two weeks without football to recover from their respective injuries.

The Real Madrid boss is yet to name his travelling squad and refused to confirm whether Modric and Carvajal will start at Osasuna, as the duo were the latest to rejoin the team.

Elsewhere, the French boss urged his players against taking anything for granted ahead of the trip to Osasuna, despite Petar Vasiljevic's side being bottom of La Liga, having only secured 10 points in 21 games.

"We're looking good because we've had time to do our work and physically we feel fine. It's a very difficult place to go, they're a tough opponent, they always were during my time as a player. El Sadar has always been a difficult place for us to go and that's not going to change," Zidane pointed out. "It's a case of top against bottom and I don't like that idea at all because Osasuna always play well, particularly at home. We know what to expect at El Sadar, but we're ready for it and feel good physically".